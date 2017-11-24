Rahul Gandhi says Centre delayed winter session to avoid questions on Rafale, Doklam

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the Centre has delayed the winter session of Parliament to avoid questions on BJP president Amit Shah’s son Jay’s business deals, the Rafale deal and the Doklam standoff.

Gandhi said Parliament will not open till Gujarat elections were over. “Please convene the Parliament so that I can ask a few questions about Jay Shah, Rafale and Doklam,” he said, addressing a series of poll rallies in the state. He also questioned the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on these issues.

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters in Ahmedabad that Gandhi was an “expert in raising questions and not answering any”, accusing the Congress of failing to become a responsible opposition party.

Gandhi began his two-day tour of Gujarat with interactions with fishermen in Porbandar, Dalits in Sanand and pharmaceutical industrialists, doctors and teachers at separate events in Ahmedabad.

While slamming the 22-year rule of the BJP in Gujarat, Gandhi held out a promise for every section of people that he addressed.

In Porbandar, Gandhi promised a central ministry for fisheries if the Congress returns to power in 2019, while accusing the ruling BJP of working for a handful of industrialists.

“The BJP government would not consider giving a subsidy of Rs 300 crore to fishermen but waive Rs 1 lakh crore in debt to big business houses,” he said.

“Modiji tells you his ‘Mann ki Baat’ but nobody listens to your ‘Mann ki Baat’. Congress will win the December elections in Gujarat and will form a government which listens to you and works according to your needs,” he said, after visiting the birth place of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi, who promised better vocational training for Dalits in Sanand, slammed Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani for not accepting a 125 feet long national flag when it was reportedly offered to him earlier this year.

“If you gave me a 50,000 kg flag and I had only one inch of space, I would have taken it as I have space in my heart. The BJP has no space for your blood and sweat or for the national flag. It only has space for 5-10 industrialists,” he said.

He also invoked Rohith Vemula and the Una flogging incidents there, asking the crowd, “What has the BJP done for the Dalits?” The crowd replied, “Kuch nahi (nothing)”.

In Ahmedabad, Gandhi ridiculed the state’s much-publicised “vibrant Gujarat” eventsaying it had done little for providing basic and affordable services in medical and education sector. He said the Congress government in the state will improve healthcare and education facilities.

When a doctor pointed at shortage of doctors and para-medical staff at hospitals, Gandhi said the Modi government gave away “Rs 33,000 crore (soft loan) to Nano but did nothing for the healthcare sector”.

His last rally of the day, which went on till late night, Gandhi said, “If one magician is not enough the BJP has roped in many magicians to campaign in Gujarat.” He termed the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as “another magic he played with people” on November 8, 2016.

PM Modi will launch the BJP’s election campaign on November 27. He is slated toaddress over 30 rallies and will also hold several road-shows in towns and cities of Gujarat. Several of his cabinet colleagues will also be campaigning in the state.

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 9 and 14 in the backdrop of violent agitation by Patidars demanding reservation in jobs and admissions.

(With agency inputs)