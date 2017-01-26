Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Punjab for three days

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will be on a three-day visit to Punjab from Friday and will launch his own poll campaign, targeting among other constituencies those represented by the Badals.

After Punjab, Rahul is scheduled to visit another poll- bound state Goa on January 30.

Sources said he will campaign till January 29 in Punjab, which goes to polls on February 4.

Rahul will address a public meeting in Majitha on Friday. “He will also address meeting in Lambi, the constituency represented by chief minister Prakash Singh Badal, who has been challenged by Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh from the seat,” a source said.

“Rahul Gandhi will also address some public meetings in Jalalabad, the constituency represented by Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.”

The Congress is facing a triangular contest in Punjab with the ruling Akali Dal-BJP and new entrant AAP.

The party has been out of power for the last decade in the state.