Rahul Gandhi to visit Bahrain, address NRI conclave

In his first foreign visit after being elevated as Congress president, Rahul Gandhi will be going to Bahrain on January 7 evening and is scheduled to address an NRI conclave on January 8, sources said.

According to party sources, the visit is aimed at promoting Rahul Gandhi as a brand after his visit to the US last September received a positive response.

The sole purpose of such trips is to bolster Rahul’s global image as a popular leader and also reach out to the NRIs, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been doing since he came to power.

Rahul Gandhi was in Goa recently to join his mother Sonia Gandhi to usher in the New Year.