Rahul questions Modi on currency ban ahead of his address tomorrow

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday sought to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi the amount of black money recovered after the November 8 demonetisation decision.

“Fifty days (post demonetisation) have been completed, Modiji please answer these five questions to the nation,” Gandhi tweeted a picture with the questions.

मोदीजी 50 दिन पूरे हुए,अब इन 5 सवालों के जवाब तो देश को दीजिये pic.twitter.com/u1vvc7zhpQ — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 30, 2016

In one of the questions, the Congress leader also sought to know the economic loss to the nation and number of jobs lost due to the central government’s move to demonetise high value currency notes.

His questions have come a day ahead of the Prime Minister’s address to the nation.

Gandhi also asked the Prime Minister to answer who all had he consulted on the move.

A staunch critic of demonetisation, Rahul has already dubbed the move as the single most arbitrary decision in the history of the world affecting 1.3 billion people.