 Rahul slams MP government for no FIR in Mandsaur killings | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 16, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Rahul slams MP government for no FIR in Mandsaur killings

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh have been on protest from June 1.

india Updated: Jun 16, 2017 00:24 IST
Rahul Gandhi
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (HT Photo/Arijit Sen)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Madhya Pradesh government for not lodging any FIR in the killing of protesting farmers in the state.

“Nine days on, 45 FIRs against protesting farmers, but not one against those who murdered six farmers in cold blood in Mandsaur,” wrote Gandhi on his official Twitter account.

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh were on protest from June 1 demanding better prices for their produce and debt relief.

The agitation turned violent on June 6 when five farmers were killed in police firing in Mandsaur.

more from india

New Horizons, New Courses
New Horizons, New Courses
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you