Rahul slams MP government for no FIR in Mandsaur killings
Farmers in Madhya Pradesh have been on protest from June 1.india Updated: Jun 16, 2017 00:24 IST
Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Madhya Pradesh government for not lodging any FIR in the killing of protesting farmers in the state.
“Nine days on, 45 FIRs against protesting farmers, but not one against those who murdered six farmers in cold blood in Mandsaur,” wrote Gandhi on his official Twitter account.
Farmers in Madhya Pradesh were on protest from June 1 demanding better prices for their produce and debt relief.
The agitation turned violent on June 6 when five farmers were killed in police firing in Mandsaur.