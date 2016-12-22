 Raid ends in Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary’s house | india-news | Hindustan Times
Raid ends in Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary’s house

india Updated: Dec 22, 2016 09:53 IST
IANS
IANS
Chennai
Chennai: Police Personnel stands at Tamil Nadu State "Secretariat" during the raid at the chamber of Chief Secretary P Ramamohana Rao, who came under the I-T scanner in Chennai on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Income Tax (IT) officials on Thursday ended their raid at the house of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P.Rama Mohana Rao.

The raids began on Wednesday morning and continued all night.

On Wednesday, searches were also conducted in Rao’s office in the state secretariat and in several other places connected to Rao, his son and others.

According to IT officials, raids were held in 12 locations.

A senior official in the IT Department said cash in new currency was seized from the raided premises.

Read | IT raid at TN chief secretary’s house vindictive, unethical: Mamata

