Rail minister Prabhu should resign if an iota of morality left in him: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday said rail minister Suresh Prabhu should step down from his post if he has an “iota of morality” left in him after the derailment of two trains in five days.

Earlier today, Prabhu hinted on Twitter that he had offered to quit after taking responsibility for a string of train accidents, the most serious of which killed more than 20 people last week.

He said he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had asked him to “wait”.

Reacting to the reported resignation of railway board chairman AK Mittal, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said: “Asking” Mittal to step down was the “worst kind of tokenism.”

According to media reports, Mittal tendered his resignation to Prabhu after Kaifiyat Express derailed in UP’s Auraiya district early Wednesday after dashing against a dumper carrying construction material for railway work, leaving over 74 people injured.

On August 19, the Kalinga-Utkal Express had derailed in Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar in the state, killing 22 people and injuring 156 others.

There was, however, no official confirmation about Mittal’s resignation.

“Prabhu should resign immediately if he has iota of morality left in him after today’s incident. It is worst kind of tokenism asking rail board chairman or any other official to step aside,” Tewari told reporters.

The Congress leader noted during a period of 38 months, 28 rail accidents occurred, killing more than 300 people and leaving 800 others injured.

The main opposition party has been seeking Prabhu’s removal ever since the Kalinga-Utkal Express derailed.