Railways earmarks seats for on board security personnel to tackle untoward incidents

The Railways has earmarked an entire berth for security personnel to enable the passengers to contact them in case of any untoward incident during the course of the journey.

The transport behemoth has made available one side lower berth (No 63) in coach S1 in sleeper class trains for the security staff, an official said.

“If the train is being escorted by Government Railway Police (GRP), a berth will be earmarked for the force, and in case the train is escorted by Railway Protection Force (RPF), one berth in sleeper class will be earmarked for RPF,” a Railway circular issued to all zones said.

If there are no RPF/GRP personnel escorting the train, no accommodation will be earmarked for them.

In case of any untoward incident or security-related issues during journey, passengers will now be able to contact the security staff at the earmarked accommodation, an official said.

The security personnel had no defined seats alloted to them before, officials said.

The railway ministry had also recently earmarked seats for train ticket examiners and conductors.

Through a commercial circular issued on November 2, the railway board had defined seats for on-board ticket checking staff so that passengers are aware where to approach them in case of any issues on-board.

These seats have been earmarked in a way that almost every class of passengers have access to the ticket checking staff at all times.

The seats have been made available in Mail/Express trains with sleeping accommodation, in premium trains like Rajdhani, Satabdi and Duronto, and trains with only sitting accommodation. PTI ASG SRY