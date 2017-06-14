Rajasthan cops escort Tamil Nadu truck convoy of cows to Gujarat

Three days after cow vigilantes attacked trucks carrying cows to Tamil Nadu in western Rajasthan’s Barmer town, a police jeep escorted the convoy out of Rajasthan and handed them over to Gujarat police at dawn on Wednesday.

“We had instructions from the police headquarters to provide police protection to the five trucks carrying cows to Tamil Nadu,” said Barmer’s police chief Gagandeep Singla.

Officials said the Tamil Nadu government had requested police of all states the trucks will pass through – Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka – to provide protection to the trucks carrying the bovines against vigilante attacks.

A police jeep with an inspector and three armed constables escorted five trucks carrying 50 cows of the Tharparkar breed to Gujarat border, 150 km from Barmer, in the dead of the night. “We left around 1 a.m. and reached Gujarat border early morning where a team of Gujarat police was waiting to escort the trucks further,” said Rajendra Choudhary, the leader of the police escort.

The Tamil Nadu animal husbandry department bought the cows from Jaisalmer on June 11. A mob of cow vigilantes attacked the trucks while they were passing through Barmer on the night of June 11. The drivers were thrashed, and an attempt was made to torch the vehicles.

However, timely police action prevented that.

Barmer police named 50 people as accused for the attack and arrested eight of them so far. The others are absconding.

The Tamil Nadu officials, who were not in the trucks when the attack occurred, reached Barmer on Monday and stayed there for two days, talking to their government and charting a new route.

“We told our department that we would travel only after the government ensured security to us,” said an official who did not want to be named because he is not authorized to talk to media.

Barmer district collector Shivprasad Nakate said the administration looked after the cattle for two days and got the trucks repaired before sending them off to Gujarat under police protection.

A source said the Tamil Nadu government has also sought a factual report of the Sunday’s attack on their team from Rajasthan government.

Barmer district officials said the TN team had permit issued by the Jaisalmer district administration which is needed, under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995, for export of bovine animals from Rajasthan.