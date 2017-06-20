Rajasthan lynching: Zafar Hussain died of cardio-respiratory failure, says autopsy report

The autopsy report of Zafar Hussain, who died last week after alleged assault by civic officials for objecting to them photographing defecating women in Pratapgarh, revealed that he died due to cardio-respiratory failure.

“According to the postmortem report which was released on Saturday, the tentative cause of Khan’s death was cardiac-respiratory failure,” SHO Pratapgarh Sadar Mangi Lal Bishnoi told HT on Monday.

“The final cause of death could only be ascertained after the report from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) arrives. The viscera samples of Hussain are being sent to the forensic laboratory’” he added.

The police are yet to arrest anyone for the murder of Hussain. The municipal commissioner along with three other workers of the municipality has been named in the FIR under section 302 (murder) of IPC lodged by Hussain’s brother.

Shivraj Meena, Pratapgarh superintendent of police told IANS that the post mortem report does not indicate any injury on his body. “We are going ahead with our investigation. I can assure you that it will be fair and impartial,” he added.

Hussain’s family and other residents of his locality were highly sceptical of the post-mortem report. “He was a lean and fit man. How could he have died of heart attack?” said Kalu Khan, Hussain’s neighbour. Others suggested that the report had been manipulated to save the government officials.