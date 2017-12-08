Rajasthan murder: Mamata promises job, Rs 3 lakh to kin of labourer from Bengal’s Malda

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Friday announced Rs 3 lakh compensation and a government job to the family of Mohammed Afrazul, a migrant labourer from the state who was brutally killed in Rajasthan.

Afrazul was hacked to death and his body set on fire in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district by a man who warned ‘jihadis’ of similar treatment. The entire act was filmed by the man’s minor nephew and uploaded on social media. Shambhu Lal Regar was arrested and a court Friday remanded him in three days police custody. His nephew has been sent to a juvenile home.

“Very sad incident happened in Rajasthan. Afrajul Khan of Malda of our state was brutally killed. His family is totally helpless. As a small help to the bereaved family, our government has decided to provide Rs 3 lakh to the family,” Banerjee wrote on Twitter.

“Also one job to an eligible person of the victim’s family. Other help from the government will also be provided. I am sending our team of Ministers and MPs to visit the family,” she added.

State transport minister Subhendu Adhikari and urban development minister Firhad Hakim accompanied by party MPs Saugata Ray, Sudip Bandyapadhyay, and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar would visit Afrazul’s house at Malda district Saturday.

Banerjee also spoke to members of the family on phone.

Afrazul’s body is supposed to reach his native Sayedpur village Friday evening. Thousands of people from several villages have already gathered there.

At least three protest rallies were taken out in Kolkata, one of them in front of the Rajasthan Bhawan in Alipore. A rally was held from Jadavpur to Park Circus and another procession was organised at Hedua in north Kolkata.

The family members of the victim, meanwhile, trashed the ‘love jihad’ angle to the incident.

Gaji Azizul, a relative said that Afrazul had been staying in Rajasthan for about 20 years. “He stayed in a rented house with his two sons-in-law Ranu Kaji and Mossaraf Khan and used to take up construction work. Afrazul used to leave the house with his sons-in-law and used to return with them. Never did anyone tell us that Afrazul was seen with any woman. The ‘love-jihad’ angle is bunkum,” he added.

“Today district magistrate, superintendent of police and some other officers visited our house and informed us of the steps the CM has taken. We are happy with that. Now we want the government to ensure speedy trial of case” said Rezina Khatun, one of the daughters of Afrazul.

Two daughters of Afrazul are married and the youngest, Habiba Khatun, is a student of class 9.

Afrazul’s family members described him as the family’s sole earning member.

Almost all the residents of Sayedpur village are Muslims. There are some Hindu families in the neighbouring villages.

After the video of the murder went viral, the situation here turned tense. Manajir Khan, a resident of Sayedpur said, “People of this area are peace loving. We don’t want any kind of trouble here.”

On Friday, a posse of policemen were deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident.