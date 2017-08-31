 Rajasthan reported highest share of economic crimes in the country in 2015 | india-news | Hindustan Times
Rajasthan reported highest share of economic crimes in the country in 2015

Rajasthan reported 18% of all such crimes in the country–the highest share of any state–followed by Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra which had 9.7% and 9.1% of the total economic offenses in the country.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2017 13:33 IST
Shreya Shah
India reported 150,000 economic crimes, including criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, and counterfeiting in 2015,according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau.

The highest crime rate per 100,000 of the population was reported in in Rajasthan (37.4), followed by Delhi (34.2) and Telangana (24.6). Lakshadweep (0), Madhya Pradesh (3.4) and Nagaland (4.1) had the lowest reported crime rates.

(Shah is a reporter/writer with IndiaSpend.)

