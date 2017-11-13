Rajasthan’s female literacy more important than Padmavati, tweets Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor waded into the Padmavati row on Monday, tweeting that the controversy around the film was an opportunity to focus on the conditions of women in Rajasthan.

The Member of Parliament from Kerala and active Twitter user retweeted some one else’s post whoch said that Rajasthani women should be offended by their state being at the bottom when it came to women’s conditions in education, health and child mortality.

Tharoor agreed with this assessment, saying the need was to focus on the conditions of Rajasthani women today, and not the queens of the past.

Agree totally. The #Padmavati controversy is an opportunity to focus on the conditions of Rajasthani women today ¬ just of queens six centuries ago. Rajasthan’s female literacy among lowest. Education more important thang Hoog hats https://t.co/82rvGmkfwO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 13, 2017

Padmavati, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand period drama, on the life of 14th-century Rajput queen has been the subject of an intense debate ever since the film was announced. Rajput groups have accused Bhansali of “falsifying history” in their portrayal of the events. Bhansali was roughed up on the film’s sets, posters of the movie have been torn and burnt and shooting disrupted. Two groups have asked for a ban on the film as well.

Tharoor’s tweet stirred the Padmavati debate further, and received both support and flak from other users. The Kerala MP also had to tweet out a correction, as his phone’s auto-correct feature changed “ghoongats” to “thang hoong hats”, which many users found confusing.

Just realised that dreaded autocorrect has changed "than goonghats" to " thang hoong hats". Apologies. When I hit "tweet" I was still seeing the correct words I’d typed https://t.co/aQzEGfBuJq — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 13, 2017

Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone as the eponymous queen, Shahid Kapoor as her husband Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji. The trailers and songs are already out and the movie is slated to release on the first of December.