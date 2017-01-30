Rajghat gets LED lamp posts, CCTV cams in major facelift

Over 100 decorative lamp posts with energy-efficient LED lights, 27 CCTV cameras and a solar energy unit were among the facilities inaugurated on Monday at Rajghat here as part of a major facelift project of the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi.

Union urban development minister M Venkaiah Naidu paid obeisance to the Father of the Nation on Martyr’s Day and opened the facilities.

The minister, donning a Gandhi topi, also interacted with children and, quoting the Mahatma, sent out a message that “If we are to create peace in our world, we must begin with children.”

Later in a series of tweets, he elaborated about the various works done under the facelift project.

“#Rajghat gets a make over after 15 years for increased visitor engagement. 1st ever profile of #MahatmaGandhi & 30 Amrit Vachans engraved!,” he tweeted.

Naidu also shared a few pictures of his visit to the Mahatma’s memorial.

Old electric streetlights in its premises have been replaced with decorative LED display system, and a small slab, bearing words of the Mahatma, has been installed at the foot of each lamp, to “guide the visitors”.

“Inaugurated 104 aesthetically designed poles with energy efficient LED lights, expected to save 60,000 KWH annually at #Rajghat! @Moud_India,” he said in his tweet.

The facelift work has been carried out by the CPWD in association with Delhi Urban Arts Commission and Rajghat Samadhi Samiti.

Naidu, who was accompanied by Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, also inaugurated the Rajghat solar energy project that will generate “52 KW of energy” at the memorial.

The urban development minister also opened a CCTV central control room with 27 cameras for enhanced security and better monitoring of visitors.

Naidu, while interacting with children at the memorial premises, many of whom were spinning wheels, also said, “Khadi is synonymous with Mahatma Gandhi. It is a symbol of empowerment and we must actively promote its extensive use in our daily lives.”

A biographical description of Gandhi, both in Hindi and English and a bilingual profile of Rajghat have also been put up at the main entrance.

Rajghat is located on the banks of the river Yamuna. It was here that Mahatma Gandhi was cremated on January 31, 1948, a day after he was assassinated at Birla House here.

The nation on Monday remembered Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary with President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the country in paying homage to the Father of the Nation.

