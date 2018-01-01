Rajinikanth launches website, asks for volunteers to promote clean politics

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth launched a website and mobile application ‘urging people to join him’ in the fight against corruption as he begins his political career. Rajinikanth had announced on Sunday that he would be making a foray into politics and would contest all 234 seats in the next assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The 67-year-old posted a video on Twitter to make the announcement. “I have created a website, to bring all of them together to make this possible. So please register yourself using your voter Id number,” he says in the video.

Tamil Nadu has a long history of members of its film industry turning to politics. Three of the state’s longest-serving chief ministers over the last 60 years – M Karunanidhi, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa – made the transition from films to administration.

In his short speech on Monday, Rajinikanth said there was a need to the change the system to fight corruption, and called on fans to join the fight by becoming his “watchdog, not cadre”.

“In the name of democracy, politicians are robbing us of our own money in our own land,” he said. “At this juncture, if I don’t enter politics, it will be a shame on me as people have showered me with so much love and affection. This is not cinema. It is reality.”