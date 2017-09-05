Rajnath Singh likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir, meet all groups

Union home minister Rajnath Singh is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir for three days, starting September 9.

During his stay, he will visit Srinagar, Jammu and Leh where he will meet civil society

members, political leaders and business delegations to find a lasting solution to the Kashmir problem.

The state government led by chief minister Mehbooba Mufti will make a detailed presentation beforethe minister on the current situation in the state, especially in the Valley.

The minister’s visit comes against the backdrop of a crackdown on the top separatists leaders in the Valley for alleged funding from Pakistan.

The NIA has arrested more than half a dozen separatists and questioned two sons of top

Hurriyat leader SAS Geelani in the case.

Exactly a year ago in September, Rajnath had also led an all-party delegation to Srinagar that met about 200 members from 30 delegations belonging to various sections of society.

Besides Rajnath’s visit, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will also lead a team of Congress leaders to the state next week for discussions on the current situation in the state.