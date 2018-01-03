 Rajya Sabha disrupted over violence in Maharashtra’s Bhima Koregaon | india-news | Hindustan Times
Rajya Sabha disrupted over violence in Maharashtra’s Bhima Koregaon

The Rajya Sabha saw repeated disruptions over the violence in Bhima Koregaon in Maharashtra’s Pune district.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2018 14:29 IST
Opposition members protest inside the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. (PTI Photo / TV Grab)

The Rajya Sabha was repeatedly disrupted and adjourned on Wednesday after the opposition created a ruckus over the violence in Maharashtra. (Updates)

The first adjournment came minutes after the House met for the day. As the opposition members raised the issue and sought a discussion during Zero Hour, chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned it till noon.

As soon as the House met again, the opposition members protested again -- against the anti-Dalit violence. The Chair then adjourned the House till 2pm.

For a second time in this session, the Rajya Sabha TV suspended live telecast on Naidu’s instructions.

The riots in Bhima Koregaon in Pune district on Monday led to the death of a 28-year-old, Rahul Fatangale.

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party blamed the BJP-Shiv Sena government in the state for security lapses that led to the violence.

