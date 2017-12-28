Rajya Sabha passes two bills which seek to repeal or amend over 200 laws

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2017 and the Repealing and Amending (Second) Bill, 2017 which seek to repeal or amend more than 200 different laws.

Both the Bills have already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

The Repealing and Amending Bill seeks to repeal 104 Acts in all, partially amend one law, and make minor amendments to three other laws.

The Repealing and Amending (Second) Bill seeks to repeal 131 Acts. Of these, 38 are amending Acts, where changes made by them have already been incorporated into the principal Acts.

The Bill also repeals nine Ordinances promulgated by the Governor General of India before Independence.