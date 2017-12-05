Rallies of Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah cancelled due to Cyclone Ockhi in Gujarat

The predicted landfall of Cyclone Ockhi in coastal Gujarat on Tuesday midnight and light rainfall forced political parties to cancel their rallies involving bigwigs, including Congress’s Rahul Gandhi and BJP president Amit Shah.

Gandhi could address only a rally in Anjar, one of the four planned for the day. Rest of the three meetings in Morbi, Dhrangadhra and Surendranagar were cancelled.

Shah was scheduled to address rallies in Rajula town of Amreli and Mahuva and Shihor of Bhavnagar district.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari’s roadshow in Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad was also cancelled due to light showers since early morning.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi at an election rally at Anjar in Kutch district of Gujarat on Tuesday. (PTI)

The BJP also called off rallies and press conferences of Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Surat on Tuesday, a party leader said.

Former Congress strongman Shankersinh Vaghela, who floated his ‘Jan Vikalp’ front, was also forced to cancel his road shows and rallies in Junagadh, and Mahuva and Palitana towns of Saurashtra, a leader of his outfit said.

Though Vaghela was supposed to reach Surat tonight, he dropped his plan due to the approaching cyclone.

Principal secretary in the state revenue department, Pankaj Kumar told media that at least nine districts have received light showers or drizzle since morning.

NDRF teams have been put on alert along the coastal belt and contingency plan has been drawn out.

Schools will remain closed in south Gujarat on Wednesday.