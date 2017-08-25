Ram Rahim convicted of rape: Violence breaks out as followers clash with cops, set fire to railway station

Hundreds of followers of controversial “godman” Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh clashed with police, attacked journalist and set on fire a railway station on Friday, minutes after a CBI court convicted the Dera Sacha Sauda chief of raping two women 15 years ago.

HT journalists saw hundreds of Singh’s supporters marching towards the court in sector 3 of Panchkula town after the verdict was announced in a highly guarded courtroom. (LIVE updates)

Police used batons and lobbed tear gas shell to disperse Singh’s followers who had gathered in the town for days to protest his innocence. Some of them were seen streaming into Panchkula’s residential colonies.

At least one journalist was injured and a photojournalist’s camera was damaged in Panchkula. Two TV channels said their outdoor broadcasting vans were damaged.

Violence also appeared to spread beyond Panchkula. A railway station in Maloch in Punjab was burned down, police said.

A power station near Mansa, also in Punjab, was attacked and two vehicles were also torched there.

The court will announce the quantum of punishment for Singh on August 28, a CBI counsel told Hindustan Times.

Singh faces up to seven years’ in jail. He was taken into custody by the Haryana police, and he is expected to be transferred to jail in Rohtak in a chopper.

The verdict came 15 years after the women, his former followers, accused the self-styled spiritual leader of sexually abusing them repeatedly. The court had more than 200 sittings spread over 10 years and numerous stay orders by higher courts.

Earlier on in the day, thousands of hysterical followers lined up the roads from Sirsa to Panchkula, slowing down his convoy on the way to the court. Many were in tears.