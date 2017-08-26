Ram Rahim conviction: Ahead of sentence, 18 army columns called in Rohtak

The Rohtak district administration has called in 18 columns of the army ahead of the hearing on quantum of sentence to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim on August 28.

On Friday, the Dera head was convicted of raping two of his followers by a CBI court in Panchkula. However, for his quantum of sentence, the Punjab and Haryana high court notified Rohtak’s Sunaria jail as the place of sitting of the CBI court.

To avoid a repeat of the violence in Panchkula that left 34 people dead, 10 companies of paramilitary forces were deputed in Rohtak along with the army.

While Roadways buses and train services were suspended, private vehicles were being rigorously checked by cops.

CBI judge to be flown to Rohtak

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Saturday ordered the Haryana government to make necessary arrangements for the special CBI judge and two staff members to be flown to the Rohtak district jail.

Special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh, while holding the dera chief guilty, had on Friday said the quantum of sentence would be pronounced on August 28.

The high court on Saturday notified the district jail in Sunaria in Rohtak “as a place of sitting of CBI court of additional district and sessions Judge, Panchkula, for the purpose of hearing on the quantum of sentence and pronouncement of the sentence in respect of the case titled as CBI versus Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

“For the above purpose, suitable accommodation for court room etc in the district jail Rohtak in Sunaria shall be provided and also arrangement be made for the lawyers and parties to have an easy access to the courtroom,” a high court notification said.