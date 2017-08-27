Ram Rahim conviction: Heavy security in Rohtak ahead of sentence, 10 dera followers arrested

A day ahead of the hearing for deciding the quantum of sentence to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who was been convicted in rape case, Rohtak has turned into a cantonment.

Speaking to HT, a police official said 10 additional companies of the paramilitary forces arrived in the district on Saturday night, taking the total count to 20. Most of the security personnel have been deputed around the district jail at Sunariya village, where the CBI court will sit on Monday to pronounce the sentence.

The district, which bore maximum brunt last year during the Jat agitation, is not taking any chances, especially after large-scale violence that erupted in Panchkula soon after the court held the controversial ‘godman’ guilty.

Rohtak DC Atul Kumar said, “Miscreants who try to spread violence will be shot dead. 18 columns of the army have been sought by the administration. The army has been kept on standby and will arrive within one hour of our request.”

10 DERA FOLLOWERS ARRESTED

The police said they have arrested 10 followers of the Dera so far. All of them have been sent to jail. Police had on Saturday recovered a bag filled with six bottles of petrol from near the residence of a few Dera followers.

UNEASY CALM

An uneasy calm prevails in the district as worried traders kept their shops closed in many areas. The administration has advised civilians to not head to Rohtak unless of an emergency. Checkpoints have been set up at all entry points and within the city to avoid any untoward incident.