Ram Rahim conviction: Security forces on toes in Rohtak, sentence expected after 2.30pm tomorrow

Haryana director general of police (DGP) BS Sandhu on Sunday said strict security arrangements were in place ahead of the special CBI court pronouncing the quantum of sentence on Monday in the rape case in which dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was held guilty on August 25.

While the police and paramilitary forces were deployed in Rohtak, army had been kept on standby to help maintain law and order, the DGP said at a news conference in Panchkula on Sunday evening.

As many as 23 companies of paramilitary forces along with district police, range police and police forces from other areas have been deployed in Rohtak, apart from adequate number of women police personnel. Stating that peace was prevailing throughout Haryana and that no untoward incident was reported from any part of the state in the past 24 hours, he said curfew will continue to be imposed in Sirsa.

The CBI judge will pronounce the quantum of sentence in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail where the dera head is lodged.

The DGP said the rail service from Delhi to Katra via Ambala was resumed but rail services to Sirsa and Hisar remain suspended. The movement of traffic in all districts except Rohtak and Sirsa is normal.

As many as 52 cases have been registered in connection with the violence and arson and 926 persons have been arrested. In all, 76 vehicles were damaged —53 in Panchkula and 23 in Sirsa.

The DGP said that 38 people were killed in Friday’s violence (32 in Panchkula and six in Sirsa). As many as 264 people were injured out of which only 17 were admitted to the Civil Hospital, Panchkula, including three police personnel.

The ADGP (law and order) Mohd Akil, and IG, CID, visited Rohtak during the day to review the law-and-order situation. The court proceedings will start at 2.30pm on Monday in Rohtak. “No untoward incident will be allowed to occur and the entire process would be completed in a peaceful manner,” the DGP said.

“If anti-social elements made an attempt to hamper the proceedings or indulge in any mischievous act, strict action will be taken.”