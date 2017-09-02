Dera chief in jail: 13 prisoners on hunger strike, allege ‘suspension of rights’

Thirteen prisoners in Rohtak’s Sonaria jail have been sitting on a hunger strike for the last four days, alleging “suspension of their rights inside the prison” since Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was brought there.

The information was revealed by the lawyer of an under-trial prisoner who came for a court hearing on Friday. Rajesh Kumar Saharan, advocate of murder-accused Anil of Karor village, said his client was among the 13 prisoners who have started a hunger strike against “harassment”.

“Anil informed me that ever since Ram Rahim was brought inside the jail, authorities have confined other prisoners to their cells. They are not allowed to go out in lawn to exercise or have fresh air like they used to. They are not being given sheets to spread on the floor to sleep, and are also facing problems with food. The facility given to prisoners to speak to their family members daily for five minutes has also been suspended,” Saharan alleged.

He said prisoners had warned of continuing their agitation until facilities they are entitled to as per the jail manual are not resumed.

Earlier, a Dalit rights activist, Swadesh Kirad, had highlighted a similar problem after he came out on bail on August 30. He said that inmates felt like they were “jailed inside the jail” after Ram Rahim was brought to the prison.

Rohtak jail superintendent Sunil Sangwan did not respond to calls to give his version. A local resident, who has a relative locked in Rohtak jail, said they were now being allowed to meet the inmates after a gap of seven days.