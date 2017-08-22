Ram Rahim rape trial: Now, Gujjars extend support to dera chief

Leaders of the Gujjar community from Uttar Pradesh on Monday extended their support to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who awaits the verdict in a rape case against him by a Panchkula CBI court on August 25.

They called on Ram Rahim in his dera, bestowed on him ‘Gujjar Gaurav Samman’ and announced that more than five crore Gujjars are standing behind him in this hour of crisis, said a release issued by the dera. Uttar Pradesh Gujjar community leaders, led by Kuldeep Singh Bhaati, and president of 84 khaps of Haryana Dharmendra Bhagat also attended the morning religious congregation at Dera Sacha Sauda here.

Addressing to the gathering, Bhaati announced that members of the Gujjar community will stand behind dera chief if “someone did injustice to him”. Bhaati said dera followers have been involved in hundreds of humanitarian works in the country under the leadership of Ram Rahim. “He is being dragged by some anti-social elements into these conspiracies. More than five crore people belonging to the Gujjar community are standing behind him.”

Ram Rahim welcomed the Gujjar community leaders in the dera and expressed his gratitude to them.

Meanwhile, sources in the dera claimed that more than one lakh followers reached the commune to express their solidarity with Ram Rahim ahead the August 25 court verdict.