Ram Rahim rape verdict: 5 arrested for arson in Sri Ganganagar, police intensify vigil

Police patrolled the streets in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district where miscreants torched government buildings and a vehicle on Friday following the rape conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Haryana.

“Five persons involved in arson were arrested last night. The situation is under control now but the force is on alert, ADG Law and Order NRK Reddy told PTI on Saturday.

Many followers of the Dera chief live in Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts in the state.

The attackers had set afire on Friday a government vehicle and two buildings including a labour court.

The IG Bikaner range is camping in Sri Ganganagar to keep an eye on the situation.

The SP, Sri Ganganagar, Harendra Kumar said that additional policemen have been deployed in sensitive areas.

Meanwhile, the north western railway has cancelled 33 trains including Sri Ganganagar-Bhatinda, Jodhpur-Abohar among others due to the law and order situation in Haryana, according to the NWR spokesperson.