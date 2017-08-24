Ram Rahim rape verdict: Curfew in Haryana’s Sirsa from 10pm

The district administration has decided to impose curfew in Sirsa city and three villages, adjoining the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters from 10pm on Thursday, till further orders.

District magistrate (DM) Prabhjot Singh said besides Sirsa, curfew has been imposed in Bajekan, Nejiyakhera and Shahpur Begu villages.

The DM said that military has also been called to maintain law and order in the district.

Meanwhile, a health department team on Thursday conducted a mock drill in Sirsa civil hospital to ascertain preparedness of the hospital staff in case of emergency after the court verdict on Friday in the rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

A health department spokesperson said the objective of the mock drill was to test efficiency in carrying the injured to the hospital from the accident site and starting treatment quickly. He said all arrangements were made in the hospital for providing healthcare services to the people, including all necessary equipment and medicines. Addition of new services and improvement of existing services are carried out regularly, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said necessary guidelines were issued to all the doctors for tackling emergency situations. Separate beds were prepared for provision of multi-specialty services in civil hospitals in the district, besides other permanent and temporary beds. As many as 30 ambulances are functional and specialist doctors have been deputed. Oxygen and blood are available in adequate quantities, he added.

Meawhile, the Sonepat district administration has ordered petrol pump operators to install CCTV cameras. Besides open sale of petrol and diesel, selling them in large quantities has also been prohibited. All operators have been instructed to keep around 40% stock reserve on their petrol pumps.