Ram Rahim rape verdict: Khattar govt fails Dera test as Haryana erupts

The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana underestimated the situation ahead of a verdict in a rape trial against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, allowing a massive build-up of his supporters in Panchkula.

The error of judgement was evident after a CBI court convicted the 50-year-old sect leader on Friday and his angry followers ran amok. At least 30 people got killed in police action, vehicles and public property were set ablaze and the violence spread to New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh as well.

Police say stopping the people from massing in Panchkula could have led to a pre-verdict confrontation and created an ugly situation.

But it appears the administration followed instructions from the political executive to handle with kid gloves the influx of tens of thousands of supporters of a vote-bank shepherd.

The flamboyant spiritual leader, who has scripted and starred in his own films, is sought out during state and parliamentary elections as he claims to command a near-devotional following of 50 million people.

The BJP is said to have benefitted during the 2014 general elections from the Dera’s generosity in terms of its large support base.

“No political party wants to antagonise the Dera because of its substantial vote bank. BJP ministers have been speaking in a rather sympathetic tone and tenor for the Dera,” said a retired official who did not wish to be named.

“Despite knowing that the Dera head is facing serious criminal charges, there has been no attempt by the ruling party politicians to distance themselves from the sect. The build-up was allowed with a view to tacitly pressurise the CBI court. What do images of ministers prostrating before the Dera chief suggest?” he asked.

Besides, the government seems to have had no plan to handle the post-verdict situation.

Security personnel walk past a vehicle set afire in violence following Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in Panchkula. (PTI Photo)

Priority should have been accorded to a formula for evacuating the nearly 200,000 followers from Panchkula once the verdict is delivered.

The Dera chief appealed from peace and asked his followers to exercise restraint in a video message on Thursday. Other than that, the government did little to engage the sect’s leadership to persuade the people to remain calm.

If the government was exercising patience, it should have held its nerve till the end.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had virtually given police and paramilitary forces a free hand to go after troublemakers. That allows any trigger-happy trooper a carte blanche.

“Now it seems obstructing the entry of Dera followers to Panchkula by sealing the city would have been a better option rather than opening fire to kill people,” a police officer said.

The government’s image took a severe beating from the deaths, clashes and arson. And this is second time in two years.

The government appears to have learnt no lesson from its gaffes during the Jat stir for reservation in jobs and education in February 2016. At least 30 people died in violence that rocked Rohtak and parts of Haryana.

Former top police officer Prakash Singh, who headed a single-member inquiry committee, said in his report that law-enforcers had become used to disputes being resolved at the eleventh hour by politicians. And use of force was frowned upon by the establishment.

“A change in the mindset of the state police in dealing with law and order situations is essential,” the report advised.

Mistakes

1. Allowing Dera supporters to swamp Panchkula before the verdict

2. No government plan for post-verdict evacuation of supporters

3. Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula was turned into a temporary jail, but administration didn’t corral Dera supporters inside it under preventive detention

4. No effort, before the high court intervened on Thursday, was made to persuade the followers to vacate Panchkula

5. Apart from bureaucratic dialogue with the Dera management, there was no political will to put pressure on the sect to restrain its supporters.