Ram Rahim rape verdict: UK, Canada ask their citizens travelling to India to be on alert

The UK and Canada issued on Friday a safety advisory for its citizens travelling to India, saying possibility of further serious violence may be expected after the conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case.

Thousands of followers of Ram Rahim, who is the head of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda, went on the rampage on Friday, setting fire to vehicles, buildings and railway stations soon after a special CBI court convicted him in a 2002 rape case.

The advisory issued by the UK government asked the India-bound travelers follow the advice of the local authorities, monitor local media and keep in touch with your travel company.

“The British Deputy High Commission and British Council offices in Chandigarh are closed until on Monday August 28, due to the possibility of further serious violence. Local road and rail travel may be significantly disrupted during this period,” the advisory said.

“Following the conviction of a prominent sect leader on August 25, 2017, tensions remain high in the States of Punjab and Haryana, and various other areas,” said an advisory issued by the Canadian government.

Incidents of violence were reported in parts of the states of Haryana (particularly in Sirsa and Panchkula), and Punjab, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, following the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.