Ram Rahim verdict aftermath: Curfew continues in villages around Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters

Even as bus services were started from Sirsa district for various areas, the situation near the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters remained tense, with curfew still in place in the adjoining villages.

A spokesperson for the local administration said curfew will continue at Bajekan, Nejiakhera and Begu villages which are located near the dera headquarters. He said there is no plan yet to enter the dera headquarters as they have not received any orders in this regard so far. On Thursday, 80 people were evicted from the dera premises. Roza Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh, said he was employed as a gardener after he came to the dera two years back.

“Some of the dera followers stopped us as they told us that the police will kill us if we went outside. Later, we heard the announcements and came out of the dera,” Roza Singh said.

Another middle-aged man and Delhi-based follower Raja Kumar said, “I was working at the dera as a labourer in the MSG product factory. I was inside as some of the followers promised us that they will give my wages but no one returned. Finally, I also came out of the dera.”

Normal life however, returned to the city after the administration lifted the curfew. Though, the situation is still the same in three villages adjoining the dera headquaters. Sonu Singh, an auto driver in Begu village, said that he is the sole breadwinner of his family and has been sitting in his house since August 25 when curfew was imposed in their area.

“The paramilitary forces are not allowing us to go out of our houses and the situation is really grim for us as we are running out of money now,” Sonu Singh said.

The district magistrate Prabhjot Singh said, “The curfew will be relaxed from 4pm to 7pm in the three villages so that the people can come out of their houses and can purchase things for their daily needs.”