Ram Rahim verdict fallout: 21 trains, inter-state buses remain suspended from Jammu

Long-distance trains and inter-state bus services remained suspended from Jammu for the second day on Saturday in the aftermath of violence and arson in Haryana and Punjab on Friday.

Soon after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was held guilty of rape by a CBI special court in Panchkula, his supporters clashed with security forces and burned down public and private property. At least 34 people have died and more than 250 injured.

In the wake of the violence, Northern Railways decided to suspend 21 trains from Jammu. Similarly, inter-state buses did not ply. Passengers, including pilgrims returning from the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, remained stranded.

Passengers stranded at the Jammu railway station on Saturday after several trains were cancelled in view of the unrest following Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction. (PTI)

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Navin Kumar, divisional traffic manager of Northern Railways, said, “The higher authorities decided to suspend these trains in view of the law and order situation in Haryana and Punjab.”

He said Northern Railways has set up four counters for passengers at the Jammu railway station to get their tickets cancelled. Train services will be resumed only after the situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises, Kumar said.