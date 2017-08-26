Ram Rahim verdict fallout: 21 trains, inter-state buses remain suspended from Jammu
Trains and buses were cancelled following violence and arson in Haryana after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was held guilty of rape by a CBI special court in Panchkula.india Updated: Aug 26, 2017 20:48 IST
Long-distance trains and inter-state bus services remained suspended from Jammu for the second day on Saturday in the aftermath of violence and arson in Haryana and Punjab on Friday.
Soon after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was held guilty of rape by a CBI special court in Panchkula, his supporters clashed with security forces and burned down public and private property. At least 34 people have died and more than 250 injured.
In the wake of the violence, Northern Railways decided to suspend 21 trains from Jammu. Similarly, inter-state buses did not ply. Passengers, including pilgrims returning from the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, remained stranded.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Navin Kumar, divisional traffic manager of Northern Railways, said, “The higher authorities decided to suspend these trains in view of the law and order situation in Haryana and Punjab.”
He said Northern Railways has set up four counters for passengers at the Jammu railway station to get their tickets cancelled. Train services will be resumed only after the situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises, Kumar said.