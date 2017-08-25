Ram Rahim verdict fallout: Media associations condemn attacks on journalists

The Broadcast Editors’ Association (BEA) and the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) condemned the attack on media persons on Friday allegedly by followers of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and asked the governments of Haryana and Punjab to ensure safety and freedom of the journalists.

The BEA demands immediate steps for safety and security of media persons as democracy cannot afford to allow anybody to hold the rule of law to ransom, said a statement issued by the association.

“Any such attack is an attempt to prevent media from discharging its legitimate duty of dissemination of information, a duty that is vital to the healthy functioning of a democracy,” it added.

A firefighter tries to douse a blaze after a vehicle belonging to a television channel was burnt in Panchkula on Friday. (PTI)

The BEA said the governments of Haryana and Punjab should ensure the safety and freedom of media persons to report the incident.

The central government should also step in to ensure free and fair coverage by all media, it said.

The NUJ demanded urgent action to nab the culprits and wanted the Haryana government to ensure that such incidents would not recur.