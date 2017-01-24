Ram temple row: Apex body of Hindu saints says BJP-VHP ‘no longer trustworthy’

The Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), the apex body of Hindu saints in the country, has decided to stop backing the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The decision is effective from this year’s assembly elections, the parishad said on Monday.

The parishad has decided to accept whatever verdict the Supreme Court gives on the sensitive issue.

Mahant Narendra Giri, the parishad president, told HT: “The ABAP has taken the decision as it has now begun to feel that both BJP and VHP used the sensitive issue only to attract votes during elections in the past, playing with the sentiments of the ‘sant samaj’ and Hindus.”

“This was evident in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Both the BJP and the VHP used the issue to stir up sentiments of seers.The PM has also promised to resolve the issue after coming into power. But, sadly, he has failed. This has hurt the sentiments of saints and sadhus who are feeling cheated now,” he said.

“The BJP and the VHP are no longer trustworthy organisations,” he said.

Giri said the parishad has now decided to accept the Supreme Court ruling on the Ayodhya issue, whatever it may be.

“Be it in favour or against, the Akharas will accept the verdict of the Supreme Court,” he added.

He said instead of focusing on the BJP or the VHP, the Parishad had now taken a decision to back a party on the basis of development works from this year’s assembly elections onwards.

“In view of assembly elections in five states, including UP, the parishad has appealed to akharas to back a party on the basis of development works done in states,” he said.