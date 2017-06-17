Ramdev says will open 10,000 Patanjali Wellness Centres globally

Yoga guru Ramdev said on Saturday he has plans to launch 10,000 Patanjali Wellness and Health Centres globally to popularise yoga.

The Gujarat government is organising, with Ramdev’s support, a mega event at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad on Yoga Day (June 21) with the aim of setting a new world record of highest number of people performing yoga at one place.

“We will make yoga popular in the entire world. We will open 10,000 Patanjali Wellness and Health Centres in the world, starting with 1,000 centres in the country in a short time,” Ramdev told reporters.

About 1.25 lakh people are expected to participate in the event at GMDC ground on June 21, Ramdev said.

The existing record was set in Delhi on June 21, 2015 when 35,985 people performed yoga in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ramdev said Modi himself had asked him to break this record.