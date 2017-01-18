‘Ramgopal SP’s leader in Rajya Sabha, Mulayam’s sacking order void’

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ramgopal Yadav will continue to lead the party in the Rajya Sabha, a senior party member close to chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday.

A letter written by party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav to Rajya Sabha chairman Hamid Ansari – derecognising Ramgopal as the SP leader in the upper house – was “almost null and void because he was not really the national president of the party at the time”, said the party member.

“As the election commission has legalised Akhilesh’s elevation to the post of national president (through a special party convention held on January 1 and declared his faction as the one worthy of bearing the cycle symbol, Ramgopal will continue to be its national general secretary despite the six-year expulsion imposed on him by Mulayam,” the member said.

Mulayam himself has ceased to be the party’s national president by virtue of the January 1 convention, he added.

The party patriarch had earlier written to Ansari about Ramgopal’s ‘expulsion’ from the party, thereby disqualifying him from being its leader in the upper house. He also requested the Rajya Sabha chairman to shift Ramgopal from his current position near BSP supremo Mayawati to one of the rear benches of the house.

However, following Akhilesh’s all-round victory, Ramgopal will continue to occupy the same position. It will also do away with the need to revoke the expulsion of Ramgopal as well as over a dozen youth leaders – including three MLCs and an MLA – because they had attended the January 1 convention in violation of Mulayam’s diktat.