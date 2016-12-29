Ratan Tata holds 35-minute meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur

In a surprising development, business tycoon and Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat at RSS headquarters, Mahal, on Wednesday afternoon.

Tata is involved in a bitter corporate-legal battle with ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry. RSS insiders said that it was a one-to-one discussion between one of India’s most respected business heads and the head of BJP’s ideological mentor. The meeting lasted 35 minutes.

A senior RSS swayamsevak said Tata had sought an appointment with Bhagwat and subsequently landed in a special plane here on Wednesday. Tata also visited Deekshabhoomi, the place where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with his followers in 1956.

Tata’s sudden visit to RSS headquarters exemplifies the clout wielded by Bhagwat and RSS at the state level besides reinforcing the belief that Nagpur is a parallel power centre in the country.