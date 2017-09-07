Ravi Shankar Prasad trolled for slamming Twitter hate on Gauri Lankesh’s death

Union minister for information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad faced the wrath of a section of Twitter users, who questioned him for his silence over the attacks on the RSS, on Thursday, a day after he condemned hate messages over the murder of Gauri Lankesh.

The 55-year-old editor, a fierce critic of Hindutva forces, was gunned down outside her Bengaluru home on Tuesday night. The crime brought back chilling memories of the murders of at least three rationalists and left-leaning thinkers since 2013.

“Expressing happiness on the killing of anyone is shameful, regrettable and totally against Indian traditions. Social media is not for that,” Prasad tweeted on Wednesday.

Trolls on the social media platform suggested Lankesh got what she deserved and questioned why the Karnataka government gave her a state funeral. Some also questioned the “fuss” over the protests that were held across the country against her killing.

I strongly condemn & deplore the messages on social media expressing happiness on the dastardly murder of #Gaurilankesh. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 6, 2017

“But @rsprasad couldnt find the sense to condemn a host of vile tweets blaming Sangh parivar? At least learn monkey-balancing from seculars,” tweeted, @sankrant.

Another person, @chaturvediSKC tweeted, “Yes, SM is only for Hindu bashing. You are advocating against freedom of expression. Rajya Sabha MPs cannot map people’s outrage.”

Among the people who spew hate are followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other BJP leaders.

Person who can't win a lokh sabha election, enjoying power coz of sacrifices of many RSS/BJP workers who laid their life. — Chiranjeevi చిరంజీవి (@chiranjeevi497) September 6, 2017

“After Burhan Wani Gauri lankesh also killed how sad,” Ashish Mishra, a person followed by Modi, Fadnavis, Prasad among others, tweeted.

Nikhil Dadhich, another Twitter account followed by the Prime Minister, said that a dog has met its end while describing Lankesh’s death.

The editor-in-chief of Vishwavani Daily, who uses the handle @VishweshwarBhat, asked: “Naxal Sympathiser and journalist Gauri Lankesh laid to rest with full state honours. Curious to know the reason. Anyone knows about it?”

Did you tweet same when RSS workers are killed & please check the tweet of guys who are appreciating you now,this is called surrender shame — Ramesh (@1967Babu) September 6, 2017

Social media platform Twitter said on Wednesday those violating its policies may find their “account temporarily locked, or be subject to permanent suspension”, and encouraged users to report abusive behaviour.

“We want people to feel safe expressing diverse opinions and beliefs but we draw the line when it comes to behavior that crosses the line into abuse, including behaviour designed to consciously harass, intimidate, or silence another person’s voice,” Twitter said after the Hindustan Times reached out for a comment.