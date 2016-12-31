Rawat, Dhanoa take charge as new army, air force chiefs

General Bipin Rawat and Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa on Saturday took over as the Indian Army and air force chiefs on Saturday, with outgoing General Dalbir Singh and Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha handing over charge.

A Guard of Honour was conducted for General Singh on the lawns of South Block before he handed over charge to General Rawat.

In Vayu Bhawan, which houses the air headquarter, a Guard of Honour was presented to both outgoing chief Raha and incoming Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa.

The new appointments were announced on December 16 by the government.

Chief of Naval staff Admiral Sunil Lanba will head the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

