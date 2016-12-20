RBI changing rules like PM changes clothes, says Rahul; BJP asks him to grow up

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi continued to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi over flaws in implementation of the demonetisation drive, saying RBI is changing rules like the PM changes his clothes. Gandhi’s remarks invited sharp reaction from the BJP, which warned him of opening a Pandora’s Box if he continued making personalised attacks on the Prime Minister.

“RBI is changing rules like the PM changes his clothes,” Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday, while posting an article on the RBI rules announced post demonetisation. Gandhi alleged that Modi’s words have lost gravity and have turned hollow. He reminded that the PM had announced about the December 30 deadline to deposit notes, which was changed on Monday.

“They have changed rules 125 times; and gave a message to the nation that our PM’s s words are hollow,” Gandhi told ANI. “We will show it to you in coming days that how his words are hollow.”

RBI is changing rules like the PM changes his clotheshttps://t.co/UNmJB9etFb — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 20, 2016

The attack came as the Congress leader is all set to take the battle over the issue of demonetisation to the turf of the Prime Minister with a rally at Mehsana in Gujarat on Wednesday.

At a rally in Jaunpur, Rahul had on Monday said that only one per cent people have 60 per cent of the country’s wealth and that “Modi has made fun of 99 per cent honest people through demonetisation”.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram also slammed the new restrictions, calling them “desperate measures of a desperate government” at a time when hoarders have “laundered their money while the poor and the middle class have been left high and dry”.

In a series of tweets, he wondered, “Old notes usable until Dec 15. Why can’t we deposit remaining notes until Dec 30 as notified?”

Chidambaram said, “RBI makes new rule on deposit, FM contradicts. Who should citizen believe? Neither has credibility.”

BJP reacts

Meanwhile, an angry BJP asked Rahul to grow up and behave responsibly, as he represents an old political party. In Uttar Pradesh rally on Monday, the BJP said, Rahul gave a good example in suggesting that ‘murdabad’ slogans should not be raised against the PM.

“Within 24 hours, the DNA of the Congress and Gandhi family was out. What he said yesterday he forgot within 24 hours,” BJP secretary Sidharth Nath Singh said. He added, “I would warn Rahul Gandhi to please resist from making personalised attack on the PM because if that box is open then it will be a Pandora’s Box that will be opened on you.”

(With inputs from PTI)