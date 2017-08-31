‘RBI is lying to nation’: AAP points out discrepancy in figures in annual report

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday claimed that extra notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination worth Rs 1.1 lakh were deposited in banks after demonetisation.

Senior party leader Sanjay Singh, referring to a media report from November 2016, said the Reserve Bank of India had then said that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes worth Rs 14.18 lakh crore were in circulation.

“But in its annual report, RBI now says that notes worth Rs 15.44 lakh crore were in circulation and of this Rs 15.28 lakh crore has come back to the banks,” Singh said.

He said since notes worth only Rs 14.18 lakh crore were in circulation and notes worth Rs 15.28 lakh crore have come back, there is a surplus of Rs 1.1 lakh crore.

“RBI is lying to the nation. Why are they lying? Why are they giving wrong facts? They didn’t know how many Rs 500 and 1,000 notes they had in circulation?” he asked.

The AAP leader questioned whether the extra money was black money or fake notes deposited by people close to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Singh said that Rs 21,000 crore was spent in printing new notes and now a total of Rs 1.31 lakh crore (1.1 + .21) will be levied from people.

“The Prime Minister and Finance Minister should answer this, else this would be the biggest corruption in Indian history,” he added.

Singh said the AAP was the first to talk against the note ban and had said that it will create unemployment and destroy the country. He added that now Narendra Modi’s and the central government’s true face is coming to light.