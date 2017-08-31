RBI’s report on demonetisation, PM Modi’s advisory to ministers on Doklam, India to redeploy 57,000 soldiers in combat roles: Top stories

RBI says 99% of demonetised Rs 500, Rs 1,000 returned to banking system

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s annual report released on Wednesday, 98.96% of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination banknotes (by value) that were invalidated on last November had been returned by the end of June. In its report, the central bank said that “subject to future corrections based on verification process when completed,” the estimated value of the banned notes it “received” was Rs 15.28 trillion. This compares to the Rs 15.44 trillion of the invalidated notes that were in circulation as of November 8, 2016. With RBI’s data showing that most of the money has returned to the system, the opposition was quick to criticise the government. Read the story here.

In India’s first army overhaul, 57,000 soldiers to be redeployed in combat roles

India on Wednesday announced an extensive restructuring of its army, an exercise that will see 57,000 soldiers being redeployed in combat roles to sharpen the force’s fighting edge. Announcing the government’s decision to usher in the much-needed reforms, defence minister Arun Jaitley told media after a cabinet meeting the “far-reaching” revamp was aimed at improving army’s tooth-to-tail ratio -- the number of personnel (tail) required to support a combat soldier (tooth). The restructuring effort will involve the shutting down of all military farms and army postal units in peace stations and a revamp of different wings including logistics, communications establishments, repair facilities, ordnance depots and other administrative and support areas. Read the story here.

PM Modi tells ministers only MEA to talk on ‘sensitive’ Doklam issue ahead of BRICS summit in China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told his ministers while India’s success in ensuring withdrawal of the Chinese troops from Doklam needs to be publicised, the job should be left to the ministry of external affairs (MEA). Other than the MEA, ministers should not speak on the sensitive subject, sources quoted Modi as saying during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The instructions came ahead of his visit to Xiamen in China for the ninth Brics summit from September 3 to 5. “The Prime Minister said whatever publicity has to be done, whatever statement has to be made will be done by the ministry of external affairs. Cabinet ministers should not speak out of turn… should not jump the gun,” a source privy to the deliberations at the cabinet meeting said. Read the story here.

Cabinet rejig around the corner, berths likely for new NDA entrants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be out of India from September 3 for four days, was expected to reshuffle his council of ministers soon, sources said. Modi leaves for China for a Brics summit in the port city of Xiamen from September 3-5 and will be in Myanmar for a day before returning home on September 7. Given that the Shradh, or Pitru Paksh, considered an inauspicious period, will run from September 6 to 19, sources said it was possible that the much-awaited exercise was carried out before Modi leaves for China. He, however, has given no indication to government or party colleagues about the timing of the third ministerial reshuffle. Modi last expanded his team in July 2016. Read the story here.

BJP has highest no. of MPs and MLAs with cases of crime against women: ADR study

As many as 51 MPs and MLAs have declared cases of crime against women, including of alleged rape and abduction, a study said on Wednesday. According to a study by the Association for Democratic Reforms, the BJP has the highest number of MPs and MLAs (14), followed by the Shiv Sena (7) and the All India Trinamool Congress (6) who have declared cases related to crime against women. ADR and National Election Watch have analysed 4,852 out of 4,896 election affidavits of current MPs and MLAs. Read the story here.

CM Khattar says won’t step down, Yogi defends his govt amid calls for resignation

The chief ministers of BJP-ruled Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have dug in their heels in the face of mounting criticism of their handling of recent crises in their states. Manohar Lal Khattar ruled out his resignation, saying his government had tackled the Dera Sacha Sauda violence with “restraint”, and he was satisfied. He made this remark after submitting a report on the incident to BJP chief Amit Shah in Delhi. In Lucknow, Adityanath said people had developed a habit of blaming the government for everything. Read the story here.

CBI takes over probe into Bikaner land allotments including 4 cases linked to Vadra

The CBI has taken over probe into 18 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with purchase and sale of land in Bikaner of Rajasthan which included four such cases involving businessman Robert Vadra-promoted Skylight Hospitality. The Rajasthan Police last year cleared Vadra of any wrongdoing, saying he was a bona fide purchaser who was “cheated” and “certainly a victim of fraud”. The cases involve around 1,400 bighas of land allotted in lieu of the land acquired for the firing range. A probe found land was allotted to people who had not been displaced. Around 275 bighas were bought by Skylight Hospitality in 2010 and sold by it in 2012. Read the story here.

Doctors fight in operation theatre in Jodhpur hospital, woman loses newborn

The Rajasthan high court took cognizance on Wednesday of a video purportedly shot in a Jodhpur government hospital that shows two senior doctors quarrelling and using filthy language inside the operating theatre during a caesarean section. The spat triggered allegations that their patient, identified as Anita, lost her newborn because of medical negligence. The court too sought to know if that was the case. Read the story here.

Envoy vs envoy: Pakistan ambassador to US says Abdul Basit’s letter is ‘disgusting’

Pakistan’s ambassador to the US, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, on Wednesday dismissed a scathing letter written to him by Abdul Basit, the former envoy to India, describing it as “disgusting” and “rude and uncalled for”. Chaudhry, who has not publicly spoken on Basit’s letter, responded in an email sent to Pakistani journalists, Dawn reported. “The letter is too rude and uncalled for. He wrongly thinks that he could not reach to the post of FS because of me. He has since retired,” he wrote, referring to Basit’s missive that has been widely shared on social media since Monday. Read the story here.

Lasith Malinga approaches Zaheer Khan for help

Sri Lanka cricket team pace spearhead Lasith Malinga has laboured for wickets since his international comeback after a year-and-a-half, and former India cricket team pacer Zaheer Khan is among those he has turned to for inputs. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has helped players across nationalities bond, and two have played for Mumbai Indians. Malinga, who turned 34 on Monday, while acknowledging that his pace has dropped, wants to talk to experts like Zaheer as he seeks to reinvent himself. Read the story here.