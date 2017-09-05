RBI says no info on black money eliminated through demonetisation, Brics summit on LeT, Jaish: Top stories to bring you up to date

1- 49 infants die in UP’s Farrukhabad hospital: Probe blames lack of oxygen, Adityanath govt says no

The Uttar Pradesh government was left red-faced on Monday after a probe into the deaths of 49 children at the Farrukhabad district hospital within a span of one month put the blame on the lack of oxygen supply. Senior officials in capital Lucknow went into damage-control mode, telling the media that the findings by the Farrukhabad city magistrate on the child deaths at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital between July 21 and August 20 were “superficial” and insisted that the fatalities were not because of an oxygen crisis. The government, however, had hours earlier transferred Farrukhabad district magistrate Ravindra Kumar and two top medical officials over the deaths.

2- Brics 2017: Summit declaration names Pak-based Lashkar, Jaish as terror concerns

The Brics grouping on Monday bracketed Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed with global terror groups Islamic State and al-Qaeda, marking a significant diplomatic win in India’s efforts to counter cross-border terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Michael Temer and South African President Jacob Zuma condemned terror attacks worldwide and said those “committing, organising or supporting” such acts must be held accountable. This is the first time anti-India groups such as LeT and JeM have been named in a Brics declaration though the five-country grouping has denounced terror in the past.

3- No info on black money eliminated through demonetisation: RBI to Parl panel

The RBI has told a parliamentary panel that it has “no information” on how much black money has been extinguished as a result of demonetisation of Rs 500/1,000 notes or about unaccounted cash legitimised through exchange of currency post note ban. Stating that an estimated Rs 15.28 lakh crore in junked notes has come back “subject to future corrections based on verification process”, the Reserve Bank also said it has “no information” whether demonetisation is being planned to be implemented at regular intervals.

4- North Korea tests ‘H bomb’: Why it raises security concerns for India

North Korea’s claim of testing a hydrogen bomb have raised concerns among Indian security experts of a possible reverse flow of the advanced technology to a country that Pyongyang has for long secretly cooperated with on nuclear and missile know-how – Pakistan. Hydrogen or thermonuclear bombs use fusion, or the merging of atoms, to unleash huge amounts of destructive energy, unlike atomic bombs that use fission. More significantly, this is a technology Pakistan is not believed to have mastered as yet. Collaboration between Pakistan and North Korea on nuclear and missile technology dates back to the 1980s.

5- Protests continue across Tamil Nadu over suicide of medical aspirant Anitha

Protests continued in Tamil Nadu for the third day on Monday against the suicide of a Dalit medical aspirant and anti-NEET court petitioner, with students hitting the streets against the central and state governments. Students and pro-Tamil activists resorted to road and rail blockade and boycotted classes in various districts like Tiruvallore and Kanchipuram. Protests were also held in Coimbatore city, Tiruchirapalli and Thanjavur. Meanwhile, the opposition DMK, which has been targetting BJP and ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, convened a meeting of various parties to discuss the issue.

6- Close to 8,000 Indian-Americans to be hit as Trump decides to end DACA immigration programme

ClUS president Donald Trump is reported to be planing to end a popular and controversial Obama-era regulation that protected from deportation undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children and that has benefitted an estimated 800,000 people of whom close to 8,000 are from India. The announcement, which is likely on Tuesday, could include a delayed trigger period of six months for Congress to enact a law to replace the current regulation — called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) — which was instituted through an executive order by President Barack Obama in 2012. While most of those granted DACA are from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Peru, 7,881 of them came India, according to the latest data.

7- First day first show: New ministers take charge, resolve to meet deadlines

Newly appointed railways minister Piyush Goyal, who took charge on Monday, said his “top priority” would be to ensure passenger safety even as he described his predecessor, Suresh Prabhu, as his “mentor and guide”. Former diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri, who was given independent charge of the housing and urban affairs ministry, hit the ground running on Monday, holding three meetings -- on the status of metro rail expansion, the NDA’s flagship programme Housing for All and the functioning of CPWD. Road transport and shipping minister Nitin Gadkari, who was also given the charge of water resources and Ganga rejuvenation, announced the setting up of an inter-ministerial task force to expedite implementation of Namami Ganga mission.

8- ‘Hindus join Muslim Rohingyas in seeking refuge in Bangladesh’

Hindus from Myanmar have joined streams of Muslim Rohingyas to seek refuge in Bangladesh after the killing of 86 people from their community in the ethnic violence in the neighbouring Buddhist-majority country. Officials said nearly 500 Hindus arrived in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar, bordering Myanmar, along with tens of thousands of Rohingya Muslims amid escalated violence at home. UN officials estimate some 90,000 people have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar in past 10 days and thousands more were trapped on borders without basic food and medicines.

9- US-backed coalition says Syrian forces seize Raqqa old city and mosque

US-backed Syrian militias have taken the historic old city of Raqqa and its ancient mosque as they press their offensive to defeat Islamic State, the US-led coalition said on Monday. The Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias, said last week it had captured the final districts in Raqqa’s old city from Islamic State. With the help of US-led jets and special forces, the SDF has been battling to capture Raqqa city, which Islamic State used as a base of operations in Syria. The SDF pushed into the city in June after fighting for months to encircle it.

10- No song and dance, IPL will be ‘serious’ cricket, pledges STAR India

During its 10 years of existence, the IPL has come to be known as much for its masala and masti as for its high-voltage cricket. Well, that was Sony Pictures’ style of broadcasting. As the media rights changed hands on Monday, there’s a lot of interest as to what changes the new broadcaster will bring about. STAR Sports, who bagged the global rights, are the most dominant players in cricket broadcasting but have so far concentrated solely on cricket action. Their top boss, Uday Shankar, promised it will continue to be the case even in the cash-rich T20 league.

11- 55 crore vs 43 crore - IPL T20 tie to fetch BCCI more money than ODI

STAR India on Monday hit all other bidders in the fray for a six with just one single mind-boggling global bid of Rs 16,347.50 crore to acquire the broadcast and digital rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next five years. With this deal, it is clear that IPL is the hottest property in Indian cricket. The BCCI will approximately fetch Rs 55 crore per IPL game whereas an international match brings about Rs 43 crore.

