Ready to pay Rs 1,000 fine for parking on roads? Soon, you might have to

The union government is coming out with a new policy to raise the penalty for illegal parking on roads.

Union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari said the existing penalty of Rs 200 for parking vehicles on roads would be increased to Rs 1,000. The department would also reward complainants.

Addressing policymakers at a workshop on Smart City in Nagpur, Gadkari said the policy was required to free the roads of illegal vehicles.

With traffic police initiating action, illegal parking can be checked effectively if the policy becomes a reality.

Gadkari said those complaining about illegal parking will be rewarded with Rs 200 each.

Anyone can click pictures of illegal parking on roads and put them in the system of traffic police and transport department.

He urged the administrative agencies, civic commissioners and traffic authorities to check encroachment and ensure that roads are used only for conveyance.

On the Smart City projects, Gadkari said a proper plan was needed for management of solid and wet waste in such cities. He asked officials not to sanction building plans that don’t have adequate parking space.