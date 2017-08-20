Red Cross rushes 200 units of blood for Utkal Express accident victims

Nearly 200 units of blood have been issued from the Indian Red Cross Society’s main blood bank in Delhi to treat Muzaffarnagar train accident victims.

The blood has been sent to the blood bank of Meerut Medical College that will provide for not just the injured being treated in their own hospital but also in other nearby hospitals, including private hospitals and nursing homes.

Meerut Medical College is the nodal blood bank in that area.

“We called the hospital authorities and asked them if they needed any help from us. Since the patient load is very high, they asked for blood that was in short supply,” said Dr Vanshree Singh, director, blood bank, Indian Red Cross.

Additional 400 units are being tested to be dispatched by Monday morning.

“We had to blood donations camps today and managed to collect 400 units. Our laboratory staff has already begun testing the samples and we will work in shifts till late in the night to ensure all units are ready for dispatch by early morning,” said Singh.

Thirty-three of the accident victims are undergoing treatment in five different hospitals in Meerut district, including Meerut Medical College and the District Hospital.

The casualties are high because the de-railed train entered the residential areas adjoining the railway tracks.

More than 20 passengers are feared dead and more than 80 injured as 14 coaches of the Utkal Express derailed near Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Saturday evening.

“Most victims have suffered fractures and head injury but not all are critical. Only about 50% have sustained serious injuries and doctors are monitoring them closely,” said Dr Raj Kumar, chief medical officer, Meerut district.

The union health minister has also extended his support.

“Extremely saddened to know about tragic accident of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. Spoken to Union Railways Minister Shri @sureshpprabhu and Health minister UP @sidharthnsingh . @MoHFW_INDIA is ready to provide all support.” tweeted the Union health minister JP Nadda.