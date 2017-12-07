 Registration of 1,600 Myanmarese refugees begins in Mizoram | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 07, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Registration of 1,600 Myanmarese refugees begins in Mizoram

The refugees crossed the border and took shelter in Hmawngbuchhuah, Zochachhuah, Laitlang and Dumzautlang villages after the Myanmarese Army launched a major offensive against the Arakan militants in Myanmar’s Chin State near Mizoram border.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2017 18:23 IST
In this Sept. 28, 2017 file photo, Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, walk through muddy field after collecting aid from a distribution centre near Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh.
In this Sept. 28, 2017 file photo, Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, walk through muddy field after collecting aid from a distribution centre near Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh.(AP File Photo)

Registration of 1,600 Myanmarese nationals have been undertaken to ascertain the number of refugees in four villages in southern Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, deputy commissioner, Arun T said on Thursday.

The Myanmarese nationals fled their country due to clashes between the Myanmarese Army and the Arakan militants.

The deputy commissioner said officials of the district administration were keeping a close watch on the refugees and elaborate security arrangements have been made.

“We like to see that they go back once the fighting ends across the border,” he said, adding, the district administration had to render assistance on humanitarian grounds.

The refugees, majority of them women and children, crossed the border and took shelter in Hmawngbuchhuah, Zochachhuah, Laitlang and Dumzautlang villages after the Myanmarese Army launched a major offensive against the Arakan militants in Myanmar’s Chin State near the Mizoram border.

more from india
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you