Rejected lover attacks BJP MLA’s daughter outside college in Pune

The daughter of BJP MLA from Maharashtra’s’s Yavatmal district, was on Monday attacked allegedly by her spurned lover with a sharp weapon in Wakad area in Pune, police said.

Madan Yerawar is the MLA from Yavatmal and also a minister in the Maharashtra government.

The 22-year-old woman’s finger was badly wounded in the attack, police said, adding she is being treated at a private hospital.

The suspect (25), a native of Haryana, and the woman were studying MBA at a college in Wakad, police said, adding that the attack took place outside the institution’s premises.

He has been arrested under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC, they said.

According to the police, the suspect was pursuing the young woman for the last few months and it seemed to be a one-sided love affair.

“This morning, she was attacked by the man with a sharp weapon outside the college premises. However, some people overpowered him and handed him to police,” said a police inspector from Wakad police station.