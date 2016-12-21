Remarks on demonetisation distorted by some, says Chandrababu Naidu

A day after making critical remarks on note ban, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said his comments were “distorted” but acknowledged that currency problems continued even as senior ally BJP played down the TDP chief’s criticism.

After supporting demonetisation initially, Naidu on Tuesday said that this was not what they had wished for and that the solution to problems due to the note ban remained elusive even after 40 days.

On Wednesday, Naidu clarified his remarks, saying he has been supporting demonetisation, but added that problems arising out of the exercise “continue” as “we are going (about them) in a routine manner”.

“We have to take an innovative approach,” he said, claiming that his remarks were “distorted by some”.

Naidu heads the panel set up by the Centre to look into issues arising from demonetisation. His party--TDP--is part of the NDA government.

The 13-member committee would meet again on December 28 to work out solutions to the ongoing problem, he said.

“I spoke to (NITI Aayog CEO) Amitabh Kant this morning and asked him to convene the meeting,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP played down the criticism by Naidu saying the chief minister has not said anything different from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders about difficulties being faced by people.

“What he is saying is nothing different from what Modi said that there should be least difficulty to the common man. He indicated to the government for expediting money circulation,” party’s national secretary and Andhra in-charge Sidharth Nath Singh told reporters in Delhi.

The concerns he has raised about difficulties being faced by people are quite natural and it is something BJP leaders have also talked about, he added.

Asked about Naidu’s denouncement of people handling the exercise, he said what the Andhra chief minister has said is also being “grossly misreported”.