Remarks on return to Goa not linked to pressure of key issues: Manohar Parrikar

The office of chief minister Manohar Parrikar sought to clarify on Saturday that his remarks on return to Goa after quitting as defence minister were in no way linked to the pressure of some key issues like Kashmir.

“The speech in local language of chief minister(Parrikar) regarding Kashmir issue was in no way connected to his becoming chief minister of Goa which was under the necessity of situation due to coalition partners’ demand,” the chief minister’s office(CMO) said in a statement.

The CMO was reacting to remarks attributed to Parrikar at an event here yesterday that the pressure of some key issues, like Kashmir, was one of the reasons why he opted to quit as the defence minister and return to the coastal state.

“In the speech Honurable Chief Minister had indicated that Kashmir being a sensitive issue needs to be handled through long-term policy frame work,” it added.