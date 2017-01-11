Repeat after me: Teacher’s rap grammar lessons wows social media

A video of an English teacher making hip-hop hand movements and intoning sentences in a classroom to create a cringe-worthy symphony has gone viral on social media.

The two-and-a-half-minute video posted on Facebook shows his teenaged students repeating sentences as the tutor makes animated gestures by throwing his hand in the air, engrossed in his own creation of ‘grammar rap’.

The video clip begins with the teacher doing a rap with one hand as students repeat after him in unison.

“We don’t we don’t write a letter, you don’t you don’t write a letter, they don’t they don’t write a letter,” the teacher raps.

He stops for a loop at “Ra ra ra ra write” before moving on to explain present continuous tense. The hip-hop gestures later segue into retro Bollywood moves as he dances around with an unmatched zeal and gusto.

The video has garnered over 1.2 million views so far and is the new hot cake for social media.

User Doulat Rathod was all praises for the teacher-turned-rockstar. “Simply superb! Amazed to see how passionately this man is trying to teach his pupils. Great way to teach and learn with songs and rhymes,” he commented.

“When you dreamed of joining a rock band but end up being a teacher,” remarked Kshitij Sharma.

While teachers these days use both the carrot and stick in classrooms to drive through the academic lessons, this innovative way of teaching grammar has caught the fancy of the millennials.

As late Thomas Macaulay turns in his grave in disbelief, take a look at the video that is breaking the internet: