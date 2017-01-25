Republic Day celebration with open arms: Modi hugs Abu Dhabi Crown Prince | Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with, quite literally, open arms on Tuesday as he arrived in New Delhi to attend the Republic Day celebrations.

The Crown Prince arrived on a three-day official visit and will be the chief guest at the ceremony. And upon his arrival, he got a taste of PM Modi’s penchant for hugging his guests.

“India & UAE share strong bonds of friendship & extensive cooperation. Looking forward to building on this & further cementing ties,” Modi tweeted after receiving the UAE leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, upon his arrival on a state visit to India, at AFS Palam in New Delhi on Tuesday. (AP)

Al Nahyan, also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE armed forces, will hold comprehensive talks with Modi after which the two sides are expected to sign nearly 16 pacts, including Strategic Cooperation Agreement.

From former US president Barack Obama to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Modi’s public displays of affection have greeted many world leaders.

During his visit to the US in September last year, he also embraced Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg at a Townhall meeting at the tech giant’s headquarters in California.

It was exactly a year ago that another image of Modi hugging was widely shared on social media.

French president Francois Hollande was in India to attend the Republic Day celebrations as chief guest. As part of his visit, he was in Chandigarh’s Rock Garden with Modi when the ‘Titanic Embrace’ photo was captured.

Trump talks to Modi tonight over the phone



Trump : Come to America but no awkward hugs!



Modi : Please yaar bas ek hug karunga, promise! — ABHINAV THAREJA (@TheBadassTot) January 24, 2017

The hug that is now being eagerly anticipated is the one between Modi and President Donald Trump following the phone call between the two leaders on Wednesday night.